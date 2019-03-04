Temperatures bounce back for an (eventually) pleasant day

The Ottawa-Gatineau work week will kick off with sunny skies and up-and-down temperatures.

Today's forecast calls for only an occasional cloud and a daytime high of –5 C, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

That said, first we'll have to complete the journey down to –13 C late this morning before the thermometer reverses course.

Skies should remain mostly clear tonight, with an overnight low of –16 C.

Tuesday could see a few flurries, but at the moment, that's the only day this week where snowfall's in the forecast.

It will be colder (and stay colder) tomorrow.

