Weather
Weekend coming with rain, freezing rain, snow
We're likely to see rain, freezing rain and snow over the course of the weekend.
Freezing rain warning in effect for Ottawa today
It's going to be a messy weekend.
Early Saturday morning you can expect snow, but that will gradually change to ice pellets mixed with snow, freezing rain and then rain by the late afternoon.
There is a freezing rain warning, but Environment Canada has warned that the exact track the storm will take is uncertain.
Overnight it will turn back into snow and you should wake up to some accumulation on Sunday.
The high on both days is expected to hit 2 C.
Lingering snow appears likely into early Sunday.
