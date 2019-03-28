Weather
Friday ends the week with a cloudy day
Expect a mild one, before cooler weather and probably some snow come in on the weekend.
Sun might peak through at times, but it will generally be overcast
Not a terribly spectacular wrap up to the week today, but much better than what the weekend has in store.
Low cloud will tend to dominate the skies, but we can hope for the sun to peak through from time to time.
A stray morning flurry or afternoon shower is possible, but not likely, and the high climbs to a seasonal 6 C.
Look for snow Saturday, which may change to or mix with rain by afternoon and a cold high of 1 C.
Lingering snow showers appear likely into early Sunday.
