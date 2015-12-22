Weather
Showers in store starting this morning
There's a chance of rain every day for the rest of the month.
Rain should be falling across the region by lunchime
Keep the umbrella handy, some showers are moving our way on Thursday.
The rain will happen mostly in the afternoon in Ottawa, starting toward the end of the morning.
It should hit well before that in the Kingston area.
It will be on the mild side with the high hitting 6 C and a developing southwest wind gusting over 30 km/h.
It's still cloudy on Friday, with another high of 6 C and a chance of rain or wet flurries.
The last weekend of March looks cooler with some snow and perhaps rain.
