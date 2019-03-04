Wednesday brings a warm and sunny day

Despite the late March chill in the air this morning, we are poised for a spectacular sun splashed, and more importantly, milder afternoon.

Look for a high of 6 C with a southwest breeze that could gust over 20 km/h by afternoon.

Try to get outside and soak it all in, because it looks like spring showers will arrive for Thursday.

We are back into the sunshine Friday with a high near 6 C.

