Weather
Wednesday brings a warm and sunny day
Get outside today, because there is rain in Thursday's forecast.
The middle of your week will be bright and warm
Despite the late March chill in the air this morning, we are poised for a spectacular sun splashed, and more importantly, milder afternoon.
Look for a high of 6 C with a southwest breeze that could gust over 20 km/h by afternoon.
Try to get outside and soak it all in, because it looks like spring showers will arrive for Thursday.
We are back into the sunshine Friday with a high near 6 C.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.