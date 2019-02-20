Skip to Main Content
Tuesday offers another bright, but cold day
Weather

Tuesday offers another bright, but cold day

It will be brisk and bright again today.

Expect cooler temperatures, but less wind today

CBC News ·
Expect another cool one on Tuesday, but at least the sun will be out. (Ian Black/CBC)

Not much change in the weather today.

Look for a chilly start once again and then a sunny afternoon high of just above the freezing point.

It won't be quite as windy as Monday, when we had gusts to 40 km/h, but there will be an occasional afternoon gust over 20 km/h 

If you are looking for milder weather, then Wednesday is your bet. We should hit 7 C under partly cloudy skies.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us