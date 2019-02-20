Tuesday offers another bright, but cold day

Not much change in the weather today.

Look for a chilly start once again and then a sunny afternoon high of just above the freezing point.

It won't be quite as windy as Monday, when we had gusts to 40 km/h, but there will be an occasional afternoon gust over 20 km/h

If you are looking for milder weather, then Wednesday is your bet. We should hit 7 C under partly cloudy skies.

