Weather
Tuesday offers another bright, but cold day
It will be brisk and bright again today.
Expect cooler temperatures, but less wind today
Not much change in the weather today.
Look for a chilly start once again and then a sunny afternoon high of just above the freezing point.
It won't be quite as windy as Monday, when we had gusts to 40 km/h, but there will be an occasional afternoon gust over 20 km/h
If you are looking for milder weather, then Wednesday is your bet. We should hit 7 C under partly cloudy skies.
