Sunscreen and a scarf? Might not be a bad combo

It's bright and sunny today in Ottawa, and those with sensitive skin may want to take some extra precautions.

The forecast calls for clear skies and — in a sign that spring is definitely here — a UV index of 5, or moderate.

That said, you won't want to be gallivanting around in a tank top and sandals. The high's only zero, and brisk winds could make it feel like –21 in the morning.

Skies remain wide open tonight, with an overnight low of –13 C.

Tuesday's looking like a repeat of today, with more sunshine and highs in the low single digits.

