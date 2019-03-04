Weather
Sunny but cold for today's weather
Sunny but breezy with a high just above zero.
Bright but you'll need to dress warmly
We have a sunny day on tap, but don't be fooled, the wind will be gusty, and the high will only make it just above freezing.
Dress appropriately, the wind chill will be in the minus teens early today.
It will not be quite as cold Sunday, with a high of 5 C with increasing cloudiness and a slight chance of a shower.
Monday and Tuesday will be bright and very chilly.
