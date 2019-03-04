Skip to Main Content
Sunny but cold for today's weather
Sunny but cold for today's weather

Sunny but breezy with a high just above zero.

Bright but you'll need to dress warmly

CBC News
It will be a sunny but the high is just above freezing and the wind chill will make it seem much colder. (Ian Black/CBC)

We have a sunny day on tap, but don't be fooled, the wind will be gusty, and the high will only make it just above freezing.

Dress appropriately, the wind chill will be in the minus teens early today.

It will not be quite as cold Sunday, with a high of 5 C with increasing cloudiness and a slight chance of a shower.

Monday and Tuesday will be bright and very chilly.

