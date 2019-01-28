Weather
Snow and rain in Friday's forecast
Expect a sloppy mess of rain and snow to end the week
A sloppy mess is ahead for your Friday.
Give yourself plenty of time to get around, travel will be difficult at times, especially close to the St. Lawrence River.
Look for periods of rain changing to snow, then back to showers before once again changing back to snow.
The wind picks up late in the day, gusting over 50 km/h, and temperatures will fall.
You can expect between five and 10 centimetres to fall in Ottawa, lasting into early Saturday.
Some areas in the region, mostly near the St. Lawrence River could get 15 centimetres.
