Snow and rain in Friday's forecast

A sloppy mess is ahead for your Friday.

Give yourself plenty of time to get around, travel will be difficult at times, especially close to the St. Lawrence River.

Look for periods of rain changing to snow, then back to showers before once again changing back to snow.

The wind picks up late in the day, gusting over 50 km/h, and temperatures will fall.

You can expect between five and 10 centimetres to fall in Ottawa, lasting into early Saturday.

Some areas in the region, mostly near the St. Lawrence River could get 15 centimetres.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.