Weather
Bring an umbrella today, keep it ready for tomorrow
There will be some showers around Thursday as the high hits 7 C.
Milder temperatures a good chance of rain all day
Welcome to the first full day of spring.
Here is something new in the forecast: you may want to bring your umbrella with you on the way out the door.
There will showers today as the high hits 7 C under cloudy skies.
Showers continue this evening and may mix with some snow as temperatures cool overnight.
Friday will see showers changing back to five to 10 centimetres of snow as a cool wind picks up in Ottawa.
It will stay rainy in the Kingston area.
Tomorrow's high of 2 C will be reached earlier in the day, then the temperature dips to –1 C in the afternoon.
It clears up for the weekend; Sunday could feel similar to the pleasantness of yesterday.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.