Bring an umbrella today, keep it ready for tomorrow

Welcome to the first full day of spring.

Here is something new in the forecast: you may want to bring your umbrella with you on the way out the door.

There will showers today as the high hits 7 C under cloudy skies.

Showers continue this evening and may mix with some snow as temperatures cool overnight.

Friday will see showers changing back to five to 10 centimetres of snow as a cool wind picks up in Ottawa.

It will stay rainy in the Kingston area.

Tomorrow's high of 2 C will be reached earlier in the day, then the temperature dips to –1 C in the afternoon.

It clears up for the weekend; Sunday could feel similar to the pleasantness of yesterday.

