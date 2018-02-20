Bring an umbrella on Thursday

Welcome to the first full day of spring.

Here is something new in the forecast; you may want to bring your umbrella with you on the way out the door.

There will be some showers around Thursday afternoon as the high hits 5 C under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers continue this evening and may mix with some snow as temperatures cool overnight.

Friday will be cooler, with showers changing back to snow later on as a cool wind picks up, setting us up for a blustery and chilly Saturday.

