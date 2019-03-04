This is the perfect day for the winter-to-spring switch

Spring arrives today!

You can say goodbye to winter and hello to spring 2019 at 5:59 p.m.

It won't be a bad first day of spring either.

It will get milder after a chilly, winter-esque early morning, getting up to about 8 C in late afternoon. A normal high would be 3 C.

There will be a gusty southwest wind developing this afternoon under intervals of sun and cloud.

Spring is often a "two steps forward, one step back" proposition, and this March is no exception.

Showers or flurries are likely overnight for about 48 hours into Friday.

The weekend looks nice again though.

