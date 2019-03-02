Weather
Warm temperatures continue into weekend
The first weekend of March is upon us and the temperatures will be easy to take.
Temperatures will linger around freezing point
The first weekend of March is upon us and the temperatures will be easy to take.
Look for high temps just shy of the freezing point and the wind won't be an issue.
Skies will cloud over today, with the chance of a bit of snow from time to time starting in the afternoon and into the evening.
Sunday starts with some sun, then skies cloud over.
Things will turn noticeably cooler next week.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.