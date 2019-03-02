Warm temperatures continue into weekend

The first weekend of March is upon us and the temperatures will be easy to take.

Look for high temps just shy of the freezing point and the wind won't be an issue.

Skies will cloud over today, with the chance of a bit of snow from time to time starting in the afternoon and into the evening.

Sunday starts with some sun, then skies cloud over.

Things will turn noticeably cooler next week.

