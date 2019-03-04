Wednesday starts spring with a spring-like day

Spring arrives today!

You can say goodbye to winter and hello to spring 2019 at 5:59 pm and it won't be a bad first day of spring either.

It will turn milder, getting up to about 7 C, a normal high would be 3 C. There will be a gusty southwest wind developing under intervals of sun and cloud.

Spring is often a "two steps forward, one step back" proposition, and this March is no exception.

Showers or flurries are likely Thursday into Friday.

