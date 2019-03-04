Weather
Wednesday starts spring with a spring-like day
You can say goodbye to winter and hello to spring 2019 at 5:59 pm and it won't be a bad first day of spring either.
Temperatures will warm up and we should see some sun
Spring arrives today!
You can say goodbye to winter and hello to spring 2019 at 5:59 pm and it won't be a bad first day of spring either.
It will turn milder, getting up to about 7 C, a normal high would be 3 C. There will be a gusty southwest wind developing under intervals of sun and cloud.
Spring is often a "two steps forward, one step back" proposition, and this March is no exception.
Showers or flurries are likely Thursday into Friday.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.