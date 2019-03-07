Weather
Tuesday will be cooler and clouds will roll in
There will be more cloud than Monday, with even a slight chance of an afternoon flurry, but the wind will not be nearly as strong.
Expect a high to reach around zero, cooler than it should be this time of year
Temperatures remain below normal on Tuesday.
There will be more cloud than yesterday, with even a slight chance of an afternoon flurry, but the wind will not be nearly as strong.
The high may get just above zero, still cool from the average for this time of year of 4 C.
Spring officially arrives at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, when the high gets to 5 C.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.