Weather
Monday kicks the week off with some sun
Plenty of sunshine on Monday, but it will be a bit cool in the morning.
The morning will be chilly before the sun starts warming things up a bit
The high will be –1 C with wind chill making it feel as cold as –16 until the sun is pretty high in the sky.
A few clouds move in later in the day.
More of the same for tonight and Tuesday, with some snow or rain a possibility for Wednesday.
