Weather
Saturday starts with blowing snow
Sunday starts a string of warmer days
It won't be as warm today as it was on Friday
The rain falling overnight on Friday will have become snow by Satursday morning.
Expect about two centimetres to have fallen by the time the early afternoon rolls around.
Winds will be around 30 km/h, blowing to 50 km/h, so expect a lot of blowing snow. It won't be nearly as warm as it was Friday either with Environment Canada forecasting a high of –2 C.
Saturday and Sunday's overnight lows are –12 C and –13 C.
Sunday kicks off a string of sunny days with highs at or above 0 C, which should continue the big melt we have been seeing.
