Weather
Mild Friday but cooler over the weekend
Expect a wet day with rain and melting snow leading to ponding on roads and sidewalks.
A high of 7 C today, but cooler into the weekend
With rain and melting snow overnight, there will be puddles all across the region.
Add to that some fog patches, as mild air moves over the cooler snowpack, and you have a great reason to leave early for your commute.
Increasing southwest winds gusting to 40 km/h will chase away the fog this morning leading to a high of 7 C.
More rain arrives by evening, which changes to periods of snow late in the day lasting at least into the first part of Saturday.
