Balmy Thursday morphs into rainy night with chance of lightning

So that happened yesterday.

Nearly 7 centimetres of surprisingly intense snow measured at the Ottawa airport.

It may feel like spring will never arrive, but a milder pattern is on the way.

Look for a high near 7 C today under cloudy skies with an easterly breeze.

Rain moves in this evening, with the possibility of an overnight thunderstorm as even milder air moves in.

It could be as warm as 9 C overnight and early tomorrow morning, which will feel like a heat wave.

Temperatures stabilize around a high of 1 C and overnight low of –12 C for the next few days after that.

Our first glimpse on the seven-day forecast of the first day of spring on Wednesday calls for sunny skies and a high of 5 C.

