Weather
Wednesday comes with a dusting of snow
Our high will sneak just above zero today with increasing cloudiness.
Today will get increasingly cloudy, with some light snow in the afternoon
Change is on the way Wednesday.
By about 4 p.m. and into the early evening hours, there will be some snow in the area.
It won't be much, maybe a centimetre or so, but it will be enough to slow things down a bit.
On Thursday and into Friday, milder air moves in with some showers starting Thursday night.
Rain may start in the Kingston area around the time the snow starts in Ottawa.
The high tomorrow in the Limestone City and Friday in the capital could approach 10 C!
The threshold for "warmest day so far in 2019" is 6.9 C in Ottawa and 8.9 C in Kingston.
