Tuesday clears up and cools down

With the temperatures below freezing and some water on surfaces from yesterday, there will likely be some slippery spots early today to watch out for.

Other than that things look pretty good, with a bright mix of sun and cloud and a high near 0 C in late afternoon.

Tonight's low drops back down to –8 C.

Wednesday will be similar, but with a warmer night — then Thursday may be the first night in a while in Ottawa with an overnight low above 0 C.

Kingston may get that tomorrow.

Overnight lows drop back to around –10 C for the weekend.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.