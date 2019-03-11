Weather
More snow coming as part of a damp Monday
Expect some blowing snow starting late morning, with a maximum of four to six centimetres.
Tuesday and Wednesday are looking much brighter
Hurray! More snow.
There's a risk of blowing snow starting late this the morning into early evening in Ottawa, with a maximum of four to six centimetres expected to fall.
That snow will be carried on wind gusts up to 50 km/h.
In the Kingston area, the winds will be weaker and it's expected to be more of a mix of rain and snow.
The daytime temperature will be steady around the freezing point, with the wind making it feel like minus 14 overnight.
Don't fret though: Tuesday and Wednesday are looking as warm, but sunny, and the end of the week might be spring jacket weather.
