More snow coming as part of a damp Monday

Hurray! More snow.

There's a risk of blowing snow starting late this the morning into early evening in Ottawa, with a maximum of four to six centimetres expected to fall.

That snow will be carried on wind gusts up to 50 km/h.

In the Kingston area, the winds will be weaker and it's expected to be more of a mix of rain and snow.

The daytime temperature will be steady around the freezing point, with the wind making it feel like minus 14 overnight.

Don't fret though: Tuesday and Wednesday are looking as warm, but sunny, and the end of the week might be spring jacket weather.

