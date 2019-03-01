March comes in like a lamb

Welcome to March, so far so good.

February was colder than normal, and snowier than normal, but the first day of March is lamb like.

Despite a chilly start to the day, a combination of plenty of sun, generally light winds and a high close to 0 C makes this a very easy start to the month.

Enjoy it, because there will be a bit of snow moving in Saturday, and next week looks cooler than normal.

