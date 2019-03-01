Skip to Main Content
March comes in like a lamb
Weather

After a colder and snowier than usual February, March kicks off with sunshine and warmth.

Plenty of sun, light winds and a high close to 0 C

Despite a chilly start to the morning, expect lots of sunshine to help warm things up. (Ian Black/CBC)

Welcome to March, so far so good. 

February was colder than normal, and snowier than normal, but the first day of March is lamb like.

Despite a chilly start to the day, a combination of plenty of sun, generally light winds and a high close to 0 C makes this a very easy start to the month.

Enjoy it, because there will be a bit of snow moving in Saturday, and next week looks cooler than normal.

