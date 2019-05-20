Thursday kicks off some much need warmth
Its been a cold, grey and often damp spring in Ottawa, so we all deserve a break.
Finally we are getting sunshine and warm temperatures
Starting Thursday we enjoy a bright, pleasant and dry stretch.
Temperatures will hit the low 20's today, and it will get warmer every day right through Sunday.
Make sure you get out there and enjoy.
The high could flirt with 30 C on Sunday and Monday in the Ottawa area.
