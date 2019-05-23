Skip to Main Content
Wednesday cool again, but sunshine is coming
Ottawa·Weather

Wednesday cool again, but sunshine is coming

One last cloudy, damp and cool day before we finally turn things around.

Bring a jacket and an umbrella with you

CBC News ·
It will be another cool and damp day, but a change is going to come starting Thursday. (Ian Black/CBC)

One last cloudy, damp and cool day before we finally turn things around.

Grab the umbrella and jacket, the high only makes it to 17 C, a normal high is closer to 22 C this time of year.

Starting Thursday, however, it looks like we are in for several days of bright and pleasant weather.

And it should  last right through the weekend!

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.