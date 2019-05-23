Wednesday cool again, but sunshine is coming
One last cloudy, damp and cool day before we finally turn things around.
Bring a jacket and an umbrella with you
Grab the umbrella and jacket, the high only makes it to 17 C, a normal high is closer to 22 C this time of year.
Starting Thursday, however, it looks like we are in for several days of bright and pleasant weather.
And it should last right through the weekend!
