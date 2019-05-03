Tuesday will be cool again
Good chance a shower will move through in the afternoon
Expect a high temperature of just 16 C.
Another cold and in some cases perhaps frosty start to the day.
The sunshine will be replaced with clouds, and a shower in the area as we climb back to 16 C.
The wind will act up again by afternoon out of the west, so dress appropriately.
After one more cool and damp day, on Wednesday, we can look forward to milder, brighter and drier air.
The turning point this week seems to be Thursday, when a string of forecasted warm, sunny days begins.
