Decent chance of showers as work week kicks off
There's a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and evening before a chilly evening.
Highs will only hit the mid teens
Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies in Ottawa today with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and early evening.
The daytime high will likely only hit the mid teens and the overnight low plunges to a paltry 4 C.
Kingston's temperature should be about the same, but there's no rain in the forecast there.
Tuesday has a decent chance of showers across the region and a high of 15 C.
Wednesday should see some rain, but it's looking warmer.
The turning point this week seems to be Thursday, when a string of forecasted warm, sunny days begins.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.