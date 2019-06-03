Decent chance of showers as work week kicks off

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies in Ottawa today with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and early evening.

The daytime high will likely only hit the mid teens and the overnight low plunges to a paltry 4 C.

Kingston's temperature should be about the same, but there's no rain in the forecast there.

Tuesday has a decent chance of showers across the region and a high of 15 C.

Wednesday should see some rain, but it's looking warmer.

The turning point this week seems to be Thursday, when a string of forecasted warm, sunny days begins.

