It's a spectacularly sunny start to the workweek
Slap on a pair of your best business shorts, because the start of the workweek's looking sunny and balmy.
Highs in the mid-20s expected, with barely a cloud in the sky
It's too bad we can't extend the weekend a little longer, because Monday in our region is looking absolutely spectacular.
Environment Canada is calling for a day filled with sunshine, with a daytime high of about 24 C.
You'll want to wear sunscreen if you're out and about, though, as the UV index sits at 8, or very high.
Tonight will be similarly pleasant, with just a few clouds and a low of 12 C.
Tuesday should be very similar today and so should Wednesday, at least until a chance of showers rolls in that night.
