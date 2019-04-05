Sun should come out late on Tuesday
The rain should be gone before most people wake up today.
Expect a cooler day than we have seen
Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, but it will be cooler.
The high is expected to hit 19 C, in the afternoon a dip from the warmer temperatures we saw on the weekend.
The good news is a full day of sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday.
