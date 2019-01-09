Weather
Mild temperatures continue, but cold is coming back
Temperatures are still mild on Wednesday, but a mini-cold snap is on the way for the rest of the week.
Normal high for this time of year is –6 C
Change is in the air on Wednesday.
It is still on the mild side, expect a high of -1 C; a normal high is –6 C this time of year.
Look for a bit of snow today tumbling down from cloudy skies and a wind that will pick up and turn colder through the afternoon.
Tonight's low is -6 C with a wind chill making it feel as cold as -15 and blowing snow in some areas.
Thursday the snow should end after dropping a total of six to eight centimetres over about 24 hours, with a high of -7 and another very noticeable wind chill.
A mini cold snap dominates Friday through Sunday.
