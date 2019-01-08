Weather
Rising temperatures turn snow into rain
Expect snow and freezing rain from overnight to make the morning commute difficult.
More snow or rain could be on the way this evening
Give yourself plenty of time to get around this morning.
The temperatures are climbing, however, and will get up a few degrees above zero with a morning shower possible.
Another shot of rain changing to snow — 4 centimetres — begins late evening into early Wednesday.
Much colder air puts us into the deep freeze starting Thursday.
