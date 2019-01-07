Ice-cold Monday morning will give way to messy evening

It's a bone-chilling beginning to the work week in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Environment Canada's forecast says brisk winds will make the Monday morning commute feel positively Siberian, with the wind chill down in the low minus 20s.

(In Novosibirsk, Russia at 5 a.m. ET, it felt like -17, according to The Weather Network).

The temperature will gradually warm up over the next 24 hours, however.

Monday's daytime high is –9 C, and as the region continues to warm up in the evening snow will begin to fall.

There could potentially be as much as 10 centimetres in the Ottawa area and 15 to 20 cm north and west of Gatineau, where there's a snowfall warning.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement elsewhere as that snow could change to ice pellets Monday night and then rain Tuesday morning.

At least Tuesday will be warm, with the daytime high currently sitting above the freezing mark, as it was Friday and Saturday.

