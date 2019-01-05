Weather
Weekend starts off mild before flurries, cold winds arrive
Temperatures in Ottawa-Gatineau should climb just above the freezing mark today, with colder air arriving Sunday.
Gusty winds Sunday will bring in colder air
Skies will be mainly cloudy, with a few flurries beginning late in the evening and continuing into early Sunday.
On Sunday, a gusty northwest wind will bring in colder air as the day moves along.
Looking for some more snow? It seems like we should see it start to fall late Monday.
