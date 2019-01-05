Skip to Main Content
Weekend starts off mild before flurries, cold winds arrive
Weather

Temperatures in Ottawa-Gatineau should climb just above the freezing mark today, with colder air arriving Sunday.

Gusty winds Sunday will bring in colder air

CBC News ·
Saturday will be mild — and potentially ideal weather for some skating on the Rideau Canal — before colder winds arrive Sunday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Skies will be mainly cloudy, with a few flurries beginning late in the evening and continuing into early Sunday.

On Sunday, a gusty northwest wind will bring in colder air as the day moves along. 

Looking for some more snow? It seems like we should see it start to fall late Monday.

