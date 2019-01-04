Mild temperatures Friday kick off a pleasant weekend

After a touch of snow overnight and some patchy freezing drizzle, much milder air should arrive in the region as the week wraps up.

Look for a Friday high near 2 C, with mainly cloudy skies and a southwest breeze that may gust over 20 km/h at times.

The weekend looks decent enough, with more clouds Saturday and a high of 1 C. Sunday will hopefully bring some sun and a high of –2 C, before temperatures start to fall.

The normal high this time of year is –6 C.

