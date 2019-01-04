Skip to Main Content
Mild temperatures Friday kick off a pleasant weekend
Weather

Mild temperatures Friday kick off a pleasant weekend

After a touch of snow overnight and some patchy freezing drizzle, much milder air should arrive in the region.

Expect above average temperatures today and through the weekend

CBC News ·
You can expect cloudy skies Friday — but also warmer than usual temperatures. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

After a touch of snow overnight and some patchy freezing drizzle, much milder air should arrive in the region as the week wraps up.

Look for a Friday high near 2 C, with mainly cloudy skies and a southwest breeze that may gust over 20 km/h at times.

The weekend looks decent enough, with more clouds Saturday and a high of 1 C. Sunday will hopefully bring some sun and a high of –2 C, before temperatures start to fall. 

The normal high this time of year is –6 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|