It's dangerously cold again today, but warmth is coming
It will start to get much warmer this weekend
The weather today will be roughly the same today as yesterday — but warmer weather is coming.
Temperatures continue to run well below normal, and any breeze adds to the chill.
Look for intervals of sun and cloud again today with a high of –14 C.
Wind chill will make it feel about –32 in the morning and night and –23 in the afternoon.
Dress appropriately if you are headed outside, because frostbite is a definite risk.
There is an extreme cold warning in place for the Kingston and Belleville areas, along with a snow squall watch for Prince Edward County this morning and afternoon.
The area could get up to 10 centimetres of snow and strong westerly winds.
There is good news if you're looking for warmer weather, however.
It starts Saturday and Sunday, with matching highs of –7 C, then Monday it's supposed to stay around 4 C all day and night.
It's the snowiest January ever—officially*.<br><br>How are you dealing with all this snow? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a><br>*As recorded at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> airport:<a href="https://t.co/7utKHN79mz">https://t.co/7utKHN79mz</a>—@CBCOttawa
