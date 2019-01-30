The snow has stopped, but the bitter cold returns
Temperatures will be well below normal through Saturday
If you don't like snow, you'll love the forecast for the next several days. The rest of January will be winter storm-free.
But if you're not a fan of bitter cold, you're out of luck.
Temperatures will be well below normal through Saturday, and the wind will pick up too, gusting to 40 km/h Wednesday afternoon.
Dress appropriately, because frostbite is a definite risk. The high will be about –14 C.
