Skip to Main Content
The snow has stopped, but the bitter cold returns
Weather

The snow has stopped, but the bitter cold returns

If you're a not a fan of snow, you're in luck. But if you're not a fan of intense cold, then we've got some bad news for you.

Temperatures will be well below normal through Saturday

CBC News ·
Temperatures will drop and winds will pick up on Wednesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

If you don't like snow, you'll love the forecast for the next several days. The rest of January will be winter storm-free.

But if you're not a fan of bitter cold, you're out of luck.

Temperatures will be well below normal through Saturday, and the wind will pick up too, gusting to 40 km/h Wednesday afternoon.

Dress appropriately, because frostbite is a definite risk. The high will be about –14 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us