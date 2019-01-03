Thursday starts cold, but warms up

Expect a slow warming as today goes on.

After Wednesday's cruel wind chill and frostbite risk the temperatures won't be so bad, but you can still expect a cold start to Thursday.

This morning it feels close to -20 with the windchill as you move through a few centimetres of fresh snow.

It will gradually warm up until we reach a high of –3 C this afternoon, which will feel just a bit colder with the wind.

There is a risk of some freezing drizzle overnight into Friday, with two to four centimetres of snow mixed in.

Friday we can expect to see temperatures climb just above freezing and they will stay around there until they drop Sunday night.

