Tuesday comes with snow, snow and more snow

Don't expect to get anywhere quickly today.

An Alberta clipper system is taking aim at the region and snowfall totals will likely be between 12 and 17 centimetres by the time it ends Tuesday night.

Environment Canada is warning people should expect snow all day long, with occasional blowing snow.

There's a snowfall warning and snow squall watch for the Kingston and Belleville areas, where winds are expected to reach 60 km/h.

Ottawa received 89.4 centimetres of snow as of Monday afternoon, including 64 centimetres since the middle of the month alone.

Today's snow has pushed us over the January snowfall record of 93 centimetres measured at the airport back in 1999.

After a cold and windy start to the day with wind chill near -30, temperatures will jump to near -3 C as winds shift to the south this afternoon.

As you dig out on Wednesday, you can expect mostly sunny skies and a high of -14 C.

