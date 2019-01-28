Extreme Monday cold gives way to a snow-filled evening

It'll be a sunny, freezing cold start to the day — and a snowy conclusion.

The high will only hit –18 C in Ottawa and brisk winds will make it feel substantially colder, into the -30s.

There is an extreme cold warning for Renfrew and Lanark counties, where the wind chill is making it feel about -35 this morning.

We also have a snowfall warning for the Kingston and Belleville warnings, where 15 to 20 centimetres is expected to fall starting around noon and last the rest of the day.

The snow should start to fall tonight in the Ottawa area, with between 10 and 20 centimetres expected by tomorrow night.

Travel could be hazardous and non-essential journeys are not recommended.

Areas north of Gatineau have a winter storm watch because of an approaching system bringing strong winds and up to 15 centimetres of snow on Tuesday.

At least the temperature should rise overnight, and by Tuesday we should see highs a few degrees below zero.

