Expect a mix of weather this weekend

After a week of bitter cold and heavy snow the weekend looks relatively calm.

According to Environment Canada, On Saturday you can expect to wake up to a mix of sun and cloud with a high of –10 C. There will be a wind as well, so it will feel more like -22.

Overnight, the clouds will roll in and with them a few flurries.

There is a good chance we will see more snow throughout most of Sunday and high of –8 C.

At night Sunday, temperatures will drop considerably, with a overnight low around -25 C

Monday looks like it will be sunny, but cold.

