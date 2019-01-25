Temperature returns to normal on Friday

A colder day is in store but with a high of –6 C it is considered seasonal for this time of year.

After yesterday's rain and melt there were a lot of puddles and that are now frozen, so watch out for some slippery spots.

Look for mainly cloudy skies and a chance of flurries.

A wind in the afternoon that gets progressively colder sets us up for a chilly Saturday.

