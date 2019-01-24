A sloppy scene on Thursday morning

It's a mild start to the day, which means it's a real sloppy mess out there. Give yourself time to navigate the puddles and slush.

A spotty shower will change to flurries as cooler air starts to nudge back into the region.

It's right back into the cold stuff overnight, and temps will continue to drop to about –23 C by Saturday morning.

We could be looking at more snow with seasonal conditions by Sunday.

