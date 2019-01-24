Skip to Main Content
A sloppy scene on Thursday morning
A sloppy scene on Thursday morning

It's a mild start to the day, which means a real sloppy mess out there. Give yourself time to navigate the puddles and slush.

Temperatures expected to drop overnight

Expect a sloppy, slushy commute this morning, but enjoy the milder temperatures — they will drop again overnight. (Ian Black/CBC)

It's a mild start to the day, which means it's a real sloppy mess out there. Give yourself time to navigate the puddles and slush.

A spotty shower will change to flurries as cooler air starts to nudge back into the region.

It's right back into the cold stuff overnight, and temps will continue to drop to about –23 C by Saturday morning.

We could be looking at more snow with seasonal conditions by Sunday.

