Out with the cold, in with snow and freezing rain

Goodbye freezing air, hello freezing rain.

Snow could total around 15 centimetres in Ottawa, with less to our south along the St. Lawrence River.

The high of -3 C is only achieved late in the day, as the wind chill is still around -20 this morning.

By late afternoon, we run the risk of a few hours of freezing rain.

Warnings are in place across the region, except for the Kingston area, where it's expected to change straight from snow to rain.

Thursday stays mild to start, as freezing rain changes over to rain in temperatures that should reach 3 or 4 C in Ottawa.

Colder air moves back in tomorrow night to wrap up the work week.

