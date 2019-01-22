Cold start, but Tuesday will start a thaw

Another dangerously cold start to the day, but it becomes a bit less harsh by afternoon.

When you wake up Tuesday it will still be around –24 C, so bundle up.

But it will be a bright day, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and a high of –12 C.

That is still well below normal, but it's a step in the right direction.

Wednesday warms up all the way to zero, but it will also come with some more snow.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.