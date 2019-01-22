Skip to Main Content
Cold start, but Tuesday will start a thaw
When you wake up Tuesday it will still be around –24 C, so bundle up.

The cold weather won't be gone on Tuesday, but it will be going.

Expect another cold start to the day in Ottawa on Tuesday, but you will see a reprieve in the afternoon. (Alice Chiche/AFP/Getty Images)

Another dangerously cold start to the day, but it becomes a bit less harsh by afternoon.

But it will be a bright day, with increasing clouds through the afternoon and a high of –12 C.

That is still well below normal, but it's a step in the right direction.

Wednesday warms up all the way to zero, but it will also come with some more snow. 

