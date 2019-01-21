Skip to Main Content
Ottawa remains snared in winter's cold, cruel embrace
Ottawa remains snared in winter's cold, cruel embrace

Today's forecast calls for a high of only –17 C and winds that will make conditions feel at cold as -38 this morning.

Yet another day of disturbingly, dangerously chilly weather

For the rare few who have the courage to brave these temperatures, at least the Rideau Canal Skateway remains open. You really should limit exposed skin today. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

There's no escaping this winter deep freeze just yet.

Ottawa-Gatineau remains caught in January's brutally cold grip, with today's forecast calling for a high of only –17 C and winds that will make conditions feel between 10 and 20 degrees colder.

Tonight's low dips down to around  –27 C, and that means it could only take minutes for frostbite to set in.

The overnight wind chill bottoms out at -36.

There are extreme cold warnings from Environment Canada across the entire region.

It's caused school buses to be cancelled surrounding Ottawa.

There could also be some more light snow today, although Environment Canada says it should wrap up by the afternoon.

We'll get a mild reprieve Tuesday, with clear skies and the daytime high rising to a relatively balmy –12 C along with a break in the wind chill.

Wednesday's high is 0 C. Yay!

