Harsh wind chill this morning brings in a cold Wednesday
Weather

The wind chill this morning is flirting with -25, which is frostbite advisory territory in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory because of the wind chill this morning. (Ian Black/CBC)

It's by far the coldest day of the year today!

( … We're sorry).

Seriously though, the wind chill this morning is flirting with -25, which is frostbite advisory territory in Ottawa.

It will be sunny most of the day, with a high of -12 C and a wind chill making it feel close to -20.

Tonight's low of -13 C doesn't really come with much of a wind chill — but it does come with two to four centimetres of snow.

Thursday morning will also come with some sting from the wind, but expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -3 C after that.

