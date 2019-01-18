Snow, warmer temperatures in store Friday before frigid weekend

The mid-January air won't feel as harsh today as of late.

High temperatures should climb to a more seasonal –7 C in Ottawa with a chance for some sunny breaks to develop.

The weekend looks frigid, starting tonight with a low of -22 C and a wind chill making it feel as cold as -31.

Saturday and Sunday will be just as cold — and in the Maniwaki and Rapides-des-Joachims, Que., area, it will feel more like Manitoba with a wind chill flirting with -50 tonight.

We will also find ourselves on the northern edge of a big snowstorm.

Communities near the St. Lawrence River could get 15 centimetres from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning, with less falling northwest of Ottawa.

