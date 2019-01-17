Thursday is another really cold day

Watch out again today, frostbite will be a major concern Thursday.

The wind has dropped off from Wednesday's squalls, when we recorded a wind gust of 68 km/h.

Today we can expect a less wind today with wins around 15 km/h, but the temperatures remain well below normal. It will hit a high of –13 C under a mix of sun and cloud.

Look for some snow early Friday to slow down your morning commute. It will be followed by a frigid weekend with some snow developing Saturday afternoon.

These cold temperatures will be with us the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Sunday night's forecasted low of –25 C will trigger a frostbite advisory all on its own, without adding any wind.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.