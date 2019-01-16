Risk of snow squalls in some areas as cold blasts back in

Wednesday will start with snow and end with a deep freeze.

Expect to wake up to some light snow in the Ottawa area, with heavier blowing snow in the Renfrew area.

There's a snow squall watch in parts of the Outaouais north and west of Gatineau, which means it could see heavy blasts of snow that pile up quickly and seriously affect visibility.

It will clear by the afternoon, then temperatures will start to drop.

First thing in the morning it will probably be around –2 C, but by the afternoon it will reach –13 C in Ottawa.

In the afternoon you can also expect a steady wind to make it feel worse, down to -22.

The wind coming out of the northwest will be steady at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

By the time we get into overnight on Wednesday the wind chill will make it feel more like –32, which opens up a risk of frostbite.

These cold temperatures will be with us the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Sunday night's forecasted low of -25 C is enough for a frostbite advisory on its own, without adding any wind.

