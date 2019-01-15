Tuesday offers a brief break from the cold

Enjoy a temporary break from the cold, because it won't last long.

Highs will reach –4 C today under cloudy skies and light winds.

A few flurries are possible here and there, but they won't amount to much.

There is a special weather statement warning of blowing snow overnight for areas west and north of Gatineau.

It stays milder than normal right through Wednesday morning when a cold front will swing across the region, causing temperatures to once again quickly fall with gusty winds and flurries.

We are back in the deep freeze from then until the foreseeable future.

